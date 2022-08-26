1 dead, 2 injured on Highway 89 after truck crossed into oncoming traffic

Four vehicles were involved in the crash Friday at afternoon on Highway 89, according to California Highway Patrol, Truckee.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers reported one person is dead and two are injured after a box truck crossed over onto the southbound lane of Highway 99 in Truckee Friday afternoon.

Officers said four vehicles were involved in the crash. The box truck sideswiped two cars and hit a third head on.

A 37-year-old Olympic Valley resident was pronounced dead at the scene after his white Subaru was struck head on in the collision.

Two people injured in the crash included a 42-year-old Truckee resident who was sideswiped, and a passenger in the box truck

Both were transported to the Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee for minor injuries.

Officers say drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in the fatal crash.

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento Capitol Casino robbery suspect shoots, kills man who confronted him