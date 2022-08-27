Sean Bernal identified as man killed in attempted robbery-turned shooting near Sacramento casino

The deadly shooting happened early Monday morning near the Capitol Casino on 16th Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials with the Sacramento County Coroner's Office have identified the man killed during an attempted robbery-turned shooting near Sacramento's Capitol Casino Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 400-block of N 16th Street near the Capitol Casino for an armed robbery Monday morning.

The news release says a person at the scene confronted the alleged robber, who then shot them. Officers heard gunshots and found the suspect as he was trying to leave the scene.

The man who was shot died at the scene. Officials with the Sacramento County Coroner's Office have identified the man killed as Sean Bernal, 27, of Carmichael.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with ‘shortness of breath’ and investigators say he’ll be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail after being released.

The exact events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation, but police say it does not appear there are other suspects.

