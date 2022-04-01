10 weekend events in Northern California | April 22-23

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a taco throwdown, a Kings watch party, or even a kite festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone for your sunny weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up with temperatures in the low-80s with a west-southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that springtime sun and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Calling all beer and wine lovers! This event benefits the nonprofit City of Refuge Sacramento and features over 100 beers, wine and cider. There will also be local food vendors, a VIP lounge, live music, DJs, lawn games, a mechanical bull and more!

2 – 6 p.m. April 22

Located at Elk Grove Regional Park (9950 Elk Grove Florin Rd., Elk Grove)

Organized by Beers In Sac

More information about this event

Cool Friends and some Cold Brews🍻⁠ Elk Grove Brew Fest is back! Join @ElkGroveBrewFest and sip and savor some cold... Posted by Explore Elk Grove on Monday, April 17, 2023

Get ready to cheer on the Kings... or Warriors at this watch party. While the Kings are playing against the Golden State Warriors in the Bay, you can watch them play at Golden 1 Center!

12:30 – 4 p.m. April 23

Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Kings

More information about this event

Enjoy some of the best street tacos from around the area all in one place! Local restaurants will compete in a street taco challenge to make the best taco and the crowd will judge and crown a winner. There will be lawn games, a silent auction, bands and entertainment, beer, wine, music, and more!

1 – 5 p.m. April 22

Located at the Placer County Fairgrounds, @the Grounds (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by The Rotary Club of Roseville

More information about this event

Calling all dog lovers! At this family-friendly 2K/5K dog walk and Bark in the Park Pet Festival, you can enjoy food, drinks, games, demos, prizes, meet adoptable dogs, and much more!

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. April 22

Located at William Land Park Village Green (East Park Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento SPCA

More information about this event

Doggy Dash is happening Saturday and there is ☀️ in the forecast! We also have a little Sunshine here at the Sacramento... Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Monday, April 17, 2023

Embrace what it means to "grow native" at this Earth Day event and expect to learn more about mother nature. There will also be more than 100 exhibitors who will provide information on native plants, arts and crafts, healthy food vendors and more will be for sale!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 23

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Environmental Council of Sacramento (ECOS)

More information about this event

Sacramento Earth Day, hosted by ECOS, is THIS Sunday, April 23, 2023 11am-4pm at Southside Park in Sacramento! Come... Posted by Environmental Council of Sacramento - ECOS on Thursday, April 20, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

Come and discover Portuguese culture and heritage. This family-friendly event will showcase traditional Portuguese dancing, music, and cuisine with a Portuguese parade and plenty of activities including folklore and philharmonic performances, wine and cheese tasting, a cultural exhibit, carnival rides, and plenty of Portuguese food and craft vendors!

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. April 22

2 – 8 p.m. April 23

Located at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds (900 N Broadway, Turlock)

Organized by the Carlos Vieira Foundation

More information about this event

Don’t miss the 2023 San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival presented by Mypfsa Modesto! We have cultural performances,... Posted by Carlos Vieira Foundation on Friday, April 14, 2023

Celebrate mother nature at this not-for-profit event that provides an opportunity for the community to get together and address environmental issues that affect us locally and nationally. There will be vendors, exhibitors, food booths, live music and art displays.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 23

Located at Victory Park (1001 N Pershing Ave., Stockton)

Organized by Stockton Earth Day

More information about this event

The Festival is only two weeks away! Please share this flier with your friends & family 💚 #stocktongreen #stocktonevents #earthday2023 Posted by Stockton Earth Day on Monday, April 10, 2023

Celebrate seniors and their cultures and traditions at this free event featuring live performances, demonstrations and fun activities for children and adults alike. More than 60 community groups and vendors will have booths onsite at ACC and there will be a variety of food trucks serving up delicious food choices!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 22

Located at ACC Senior Services (7334 Park City Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by ACC Senior Services

More information about this event

THIS WEEKEND... ACC's Big Day of Community! FREE! Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10 am – 3 pm ACC Senior Services - 7334 Park... Posted by ACC Senior Services on Monday, April 17, 2023

Enjoy a family-fun-filled day of kite flying and food stalls at this free festival!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 22

Located at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (10548 Armstrong Ave., Mather)

Organized by BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Sacramento

More information about this event

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Sacramento invites you with your family & friends to come celebrate and enjoy Kite... Posted by Jaydip Patel on Friday, April 21, 2023

This juried craft fair will feature more than 175 artisan crafters, musicians, face painting, food trucks and quality, handmade items!

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 23

Located at The Folsom Historic District (905 Leidesdorf St., Folsom)

Organized by The Folsom Historic District

More information about this event

If you need a reason to come out to #historicfolsom Spring Arts & Crafts Fair ... with 200 vendors you are sure to find... Posted by Historic Folsom District on Thursday, April 20, 2023

