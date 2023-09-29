2 arrested in connection with 2022 Sacramento houseboat homicide

Jimmy Carnes and Dustin Noyes were arrested for the 2022 homicide of Matthew Wakeham.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a 2022 homicide, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began May 5, 2022, when officials were called about a body in a houseboat off Garden Highway in Sacramento. Officials say they found victim Matthew Wakeham dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies were alerted about a gun found in a bush of an eastern Sacramento County home in June 2023 and they connected it to suspects Jimmy Carnes and Dustin Noyes.

Both men were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where they're ineligible for bail. Carnes is set to appear in court Oct. 2 and Noyes is set to appear Nov. 2.

No further information about this case is available at this time.

