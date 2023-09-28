30+ people arrested in joint operation between Stockton police, California Department of Justice

AG Rob Bonta's office says the investigation began after a Stockton police sergeant was shot in August

STOCKTON, Calif. — More than 30 people were arrested after an operation targeting a ‘violent organized criminal group’ in Stockton, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The investigation started Aug. 2 and ended with a multi-agency operation Sept. 21 where 19 search warrants and 11 arrest warrants were served in San Joaquin and Yuba counties.

A news release from Bonta’s office says the operation resulted in the arrest of someone wanted for the attempted murder of a Stockton police sergeant after an Aug. 2 shooting. It also says the investigation stopped two violent crimes, including a planned shooting.

In total 34 people were arrested and 20 firearms were seized, including four assault weapons and two ghost guns.

“The arrest and charges are a result of an OCG gang takedown after an extensive investigation into the shooting of a Stockton Police Sergeant and the on-going violence in the Kentfield/Gateway area of Stockton,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas. “This was a collaborative effort done in conjunction with the California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit. I would like to thank them for their excellent hard work and professionalism in assisting in the apprehension of the above mentioned individuals.”

The charges they face include: accessory after the fact to a felony; possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm; felonies committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang; active participation in a criminal street gang; conspiracy to commit robbery; felon in possession of firearm; felon in possession of assault weapon; felon in possession of ammunition; possession of cocaine for purpose of sale; and child endangerment.

