2 arrested after man shot to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Lodi.

According to the Lodi Police Department, it happened just before 4 a.m. on South School Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on the same block and began speaking with the two people inside.

Police say one person left the home and the second was taken into custody after SWAT went inside. They found drugs and a gun in the house.

The two people arrested were identified as 39-year-old Scott Sherman and 29-year-old Jessica Aguirre. Both were booked on suspicion of murder in addition to other charges.

