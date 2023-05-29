2 dead, 4 injured in Sutter County head-on crash

CHP says one of the drivers was trying to pass traffic and went into the opposing lane when he collided with another vehicle

LIVE OAK, Calif. — Two people were killed and four others injured after a head-on crash in Sutter County Sunday afternoon.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Larkin Road, north of Riviera Road.

CHP says the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry tried to pass traffic and crossed into the opposing lane when they collided with a 2013 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Toyota, a 49-year-old man from Oroville, was injured while his two passengers – a 59-year-old woman from Oroville and a 52-year-old man from Fairfield – died from their injuries.

All three people in the Ford, two people from Santa Maria and one person from Gridely, were taken to Rideout Hospital with moderate to major injuries.

CHP says alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident and anyone with information can call the Yuba-Sutter CHP office at 530-645-6200.

