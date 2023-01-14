x
2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway

The accident happened near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

