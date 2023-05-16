2nd teen arrested after deadly Vacaville shooting

Sacramento teen Mateo Godinez-Vallejo was shot and killed last Thursday in Vacaville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A second teen is now facing charges after a Sacramento 16-year-old was shot and killed last Thursday in Vacaville.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, a Vacaville 16-year-old was arrested around noon Monday and booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Those charges are in connection with the death of 16-year-old Mateo Godinez-Vallejo, of Sacramento.

CASE HISTORY

Vacaville police say they responded to reports of gunfire on Meadows Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Upon arrival they found Godinez-Vallejo was a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say he and a 17-year-old were fighting when both were shot. The 17-year-old went to the hospital for his wounds and was arrested the next day on suspicion of murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Then, on May 15, a 16-year-old was also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case can call Det. Meek at 707-469-4810.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Sacramento business owner concerned about gun violence among teens