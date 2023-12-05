x
16-year-old killed in Vacaville shooting

Police say it does not appear to be a random act of violence

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday evening in Vacaville.

According to a news release from the Vacaville Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Meadows Drive.

Upon arrival officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As police were investigating, a 17-year-old also showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and detectives are looking into if the two shootings are connected.

Police say the deadly shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information can call Det. Meek at 707-469-4810.

