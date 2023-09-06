x
3 people hospitalized after head-on Hwy. 12 crash near Rio Vista

The two cars crashed just east of Jackson Slough Road on Highway 12.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Three people were extricated and taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 12 Saturday afternoon, according to the River Delta Fire District

The two cars crashed just east of Jackson Slough Road on Highway 12 south of Isleton. The highway was shut down for hours in both directions as all three victims were treated.

One person was airlifted to the hospital and two others were taken via ambulance.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

While training River Delta Firefighters we’re training at the station, Battalion 94 and E294 witnessed a two vehicle collision on highway 12, east of Jackson Slough Road. Upon arrival at scene Battalion 94 reported major front end damage to both vehicles and establish command. Both lanes of Highway 12 was shut down and both vehicles required auto extrication to remove 3-patients. Isleton Fire Department E93 secured a landing zone for the helicopter. All patients were quickly and successfully extricated by engine 294 with one patient being flown out by ConAir 2 to a local Trauma Center. The two other patients were ground transported to Northbay Hospital. The scene was turned over to CHP for investigation. #OurCommunityOurPriority #OurCommunityBeforeOurselves #volunteerfirefighter #YourLifeOurMission

Posted by River Delta Fire District on Saturday, June 10, 2023

