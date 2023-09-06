3 people hospitalized after head-on Hwy. 12 crash near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Three people were extricated and taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 12 Saturday afternoon, according to the River Delta Fire District.
The two cars crashed just east of Jackson Slough Road on Highway 12 south of Isleton. The highway was shut down for hours in both directions as all three victims were treated.
One person was airlifted to the hospital and two others were taken via ambulance.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
