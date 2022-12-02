x
4 dead, 6 hospitalized in Highway 12 accident in Rio Vista, officials say

The Rio Vista Fire Department said the crash involved multiple victims in two vehicles.

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Four people are dead and six others hospitalized after an accident along Highway 12 in Rio Vista, firefighters said.

The Rio Vista Fire Department said the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. just east of Summerset Drive. Arriving firefighters found multiple victims in two vehicles.

Officials said four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while the other six were hospitalized. 

The Rio Vista Fire Department said service for non-emergency calls might be slightly delayed for the next few hours as some of their crew help with taking patients to the hospital.

Highway 12 was blocked in both directions at Summerset Drive.

