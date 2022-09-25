El Dorado Hills 8-year-old becomes California's youngest skydiver

Max Hook, 8-years-old and a resident of El Dorado Hills, became California’s youngest skydiver, jumping from 7500ft with his instructor over Delta, CO, Saturday.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — An eight year old from El Dorado Hills became California's youngest skydiver Saturday, when the Jackson Elementary third grader jumped from 7500 feet with his instructor over Delta, Colorado.

"I was expecting it to be scarier," said Max Hook, who spoke to ABC10 alongside his father, Chris Hook.

Max described freefall as feeling like "being sucked up by a tornado," and the descent as being like a "real-life simulation of Google Earth."

A handheld video taken by the instructor shows his leap and several large smiles for the camera.

Chris said Ultimate Skydiving Adventures in Delta, Colorado was the only place he was aware of that would accept skydivers who were minors.

"We figured that Max would be the youngest from Sacramento — and when we got there and they checked the list," Chris said. "They confirmed he's actually the youngest from from California."

Max said he recommended the experience, but plans to up the ante next year with base jumping in Moab, Utah.