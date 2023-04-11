ABC10's reporting on California conservatorships nominated for Peabody Award

Earning a Peabody Award is one of the most prestigious honors in media and ABC10 was selected as a nominee by unanimous vote from their Board of Jurors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been nominated for a Peabody Award for investigative reporter Andie Judson's reporting on California's conservatorship system.

"The Price of Care: Taken by the State" is a two-year investigation digging into the legally complex legal tool giving civil rights and liberties of someone unable to care for themselves to another person or entity. In Season Two, Judson and the ABC10 Originals team investigated the state agency responsible for the rights and needs of all Californians with disabilities, including separating families by conserving people with disabilities and cutting all contact and communication with their loved ones.

“Our newsroom is filled with talented journalists experienced in the art of storytelling,” said Risa Omega, President & General Manager of ABC10. “Being recognized with a Peabody Award is quite an honor and I could not be prouder of our entire news operation that works so diligently to provide meaningful stories for Northern Californians.”

Not only is Judson's award-winning reporting shining a light on the abuse some of the most vulnerable Californians are facing, but it's also leading to legislative changes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill limiting conservatorships that grant legal guardianship over individuals after the story aired. The new law will give potential conservatees preference for selecting a conservator and make it easier to end probate conservatorship.

A Peabody Award nomination is the latest recognition for "Price of Care: Taken by the State" after it received an Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE) Award for Longform Journalism in Video and a James Madison Freedom of Information Award.

“Our ‘Price of Care' docuseries is garnering the attention it deserves and we are absolutely thrilled it has now been nominated for a Peabody Award," said ABC10 Director of Content, Jill Manuel. “Our team excels in longform journalism, and we’re committed to continuing to deliver special investigations and explore a wide range of important issues that impact so many lives.”

The nomination is shared with the ABC10 Originals team of journalists who worked tirelessly on this investigation: Director of Special Projects and Engagement Gonzalo Magaña, Photojournalists Rory Ward and Tyler Horst, Producers Sabrina Sanchez and Mike Bunnell, and Photographer Xavier Uriarte. Without their drive and passion, this reporting would not have been possible.

The final Peabody Award winners in all categories will be announced May 9 and the awards ceremony will happen June 11 in Los Angeles.