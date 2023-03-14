Aftershock Festival releases 2023 lineup

The festival makes its return to Discovery Park Oct. 5-8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento… get ready to rock! Aftershock Festival announced its 2023 lineup Tuesday and it includes some BIG names.

Avenged Sevenfold, Korn and Tool join Guns N’ Roses as headliners, while Incubus, Turnstile, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, 311, Queens of the Stone Age and Rancid round out the rest of the days.

The undercard includes artists like Nothing But Thieves, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Babymetal, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Mayday Parade, You Me at Six, and more!

The festival will run Oct. 5-8 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park. Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.