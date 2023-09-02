x
Fire under investigation in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a business in Plymouth in Amador County.

Crews with the Amador County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire around 6:20 p.m. at a business off Highway 49 just past Laverone Street. Firefighters knocked down the fire and contained it in a warehouse area and part of an attic.

A firefighter injured their hand while responding to the fire. The fire district said it plans to stay throughout the night to mop up the fire. The fire is under investigation.

