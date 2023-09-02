Fire under investigation in Amador County

Crews with the Amador County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire around 6:20 p.m. at a business off Highway 49 just past Laverone Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday at a business in Plymouth in Amador County.

Crews with the Amador County Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire around 6:20 p.m. at a business off Highway 49 just past Laverone Street. Firefighters knocked down the fire and contained it in a warehouse area and part of an attic.

A firefighter injured their hand while responding to the fire. The fire district said it plans to stay throughout the night to mop up the fire. The fire is under investigation.

Watch more on ABC10