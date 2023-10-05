Man shot, killed in Antelope identified as Antonio Chacon

20-year-old Antonio Carlos Chacon was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Antonio Carlos Chacon was identified by officials as the victim of a deadly shooting in Antelope Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported in the area of Fawn Hollow Way and Firestone Way around 9 p.m. Monday. The call involved a car crash and a driver, Chacon, being shot.

Chacon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi said the 20-year-old victim and his girlfriend were in the area and encountered the three suspects in the shooting.

Gandhi said the victim and his girlfriend may have been meeting with the suspects to buy narcotics, but the suspects tried to rob him before the shooting occurred

The victim's car hit a parked Toyota which hit a wall next a home's garden after the shooting. The parked car was empty when it was hit.

Randall Watanabe, 19, Leah Perez, 23, and Oscar Silvertre, 18, were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office said Watanabe was the shooter, Perez was the driver and Silvestre arranged the meeting.

