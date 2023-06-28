Celebrating Fourth of July in Auburn with fireworks, a parade and a pancake breakfast

From family-friendly activities to a variety of food and entertainment, here are all the details on how the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 4th of July

AUBURN, Calif. — Auburn is kicking off its Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday with a few different events planned throughout the day.

From family-friendly activities to a variety of food and entertainment, here are all the details on how the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the Fourth of July.

Pancake Breakfast

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce said the Auburn Hook and Ladder Company will start cooking a pancake breakfast in Old Town from 8-10 a.m.

Fourth of July Parade

The annual Fourth of July parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

There is a new route for the parade this year. It starts at the top of Lincoln Way by the Gold Rush Museum and will work its way down Lincoln Way to High Street and will turn left on Pleasant Avenue and end at Overlook Parking Lot.

Vendor Fair at the Fairgrounds

The vendor fair starts at 4 p.m. and includes live bands, a bounce house, food, drinks and gift vendors. The Gold Country Fairgrounds & Event Center is located at 209 Fairgate Road in Auburn.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks start at the fairgrounds at dark or around 9:45 p.m., according to the event post.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

