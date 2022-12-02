Auburn man arrested after found allegedly high on cocaine with two-year-old son

Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies said reports of a missing boy on Tuesday morning led them to a gas station where the father was reportedly intoxicated.

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man after receiving calls of an allegedly intoxicated father, armed with a knife, with his missing two-year-old son.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, deputies received a call just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, for a missing child. After searching around Highway 49, deputies spotted 30-year-old Abel Mosqueda, of Auburn, at a 76 gas station with his son.

A field sobriety test was performed on Mosqueda and detectives said they suspected him of being under the influence of cocaine and armed with a knife.

The Auburn man was arrested on charges of child endangerment, under the influence of a controlled substance, and later was charged with allegedly destroying and concealing evidence while being transported to Auburn Jail.