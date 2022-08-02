x
Auburn

1 person shot in ear in Auburn

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night after a fight.
Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office

AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded is expected to recover. 

There is one person in custody who has been identified as 40-year-old Iram Villa.

