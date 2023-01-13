Part of Highway 49 near Auburn closed due to rockslides

AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is closed due to rockslides near Auburn Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
The closure is from Highway 49 at Lincoln Way to the North Fork American River Bridge. There is no estimated time of reopening. According to CHP Auburn, rocks were actively falling as of 6 a.m.
