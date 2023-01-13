x
Auburn

Part of Highway 49 near Auburn closed due to rockslides

The closure is from Highway 49 at Lincoln Way to the North Fork American River Bridge. There is no estimated time of reopening.

AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is closed due to rockslides near Auburn Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The closure is from Highway 49 at Lincoln Way to the North Fork American River Bridge. There is no estimated time of reopening. According to CHP Auburn, rocks were actively falling as of 6 a.m.

TRAFFIC

Live map showing traffic conditions along Highway 49, Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Credit: California Highway Patrol Auburn

