New wheelchair swing at Recreation Park aims to make playground more inclusive

AUBURN, Calif. — Changes are coming to a park in Auburn to make sure all children can have fun.

At Recreation Park, children in wheelchairs will soon be able to swing along with friends thanks to some unique equipment on the horizon. Construction at the park is going on now to make that vision into a reality.

“Inclusivity for people with disabilities has been missing from the public sphere," said Michael Scheele, District Landscape Architect for Auburn Recreation District. "I’m just glad that we’re... part of the moment to bringing more inclusivity to our parks.”

However, finding the perfect swing wasn't an easy task. Scheele said the idea dates back to 2018, but the market back then didn't fit the bill. They found a swing in Britain, but it wasn't very inclusive.

“Believe or not, it had it’s own little fence around it, and the swing itself had to be locked itself at night, so other kids didn’t wreck havoc with it,” he said.

Some time later, Scheele and his team got lucky with an American-made swing. A company he knew had just released the wheelchair swing of his dreams.

“We’re really excited to be one of the first public agencies to adopt it and install them,” he said.

To make it even more inclusive, the district replaced an old row of swings at the park and put a new one in line with a wheelchair accessible one. With that adjustment, everyone can swing together.

“Sometimes the projects we do are a little less exciting, like landscaping in parking lots and irrigation systems and roadside, but these public sector projects are some of the best,” Scheele said.

Construction is almost done, and the Auburn Recreation District hopes to have a ribbon cutting ceremony before the end of the month.

“Building a playground or park and seeing people use it and seeing kids having fun on something you were integral in designing and seeing it come a reality, it’s the best,” Scheele said.

