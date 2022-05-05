Inclusive park planned for Yuba City to honor 4-year-old who died of cancer

Now, his family wants his legacy to live on at Maple Park with the addition of Colin's Corner, a new area of the park that will be inclusive for all children.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A park that provided some of the happiest moments for a young boy who battled cancer is hoping to soon bring smiles to children of all abilities.

Colin Boyd passed away January 30, 2022. He was 4 years old and lived with autism and battled cancer for nearly a year after being diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Colin loved the playground at Maple Park, even through tough moments, it was a place he could smile.

"We'd never be able to leave the park," Caitlyn Boyd, Colin's mother, said. "He would literally want to be here every day."

Now, his family wants his legacy to live on at Maple Park with the addition of Colin's Corner, a new area of the park that will be inclusive for children with sensory sensitivity and handicap disabilities.

Caitlyn's emotions are still evident as she visits Maple Park with her other son Emmett.

"A lot of people and children are going to know his [Colin's] story because he really was a special kid," Caitlyn said. "When I see the Collin's Corner sign for the first time, I'm probably going to ugly cry, and that's OK. But it's just going to mean a lot to everybody in my family, and our community just to be able to honor him so much," she added.

What was once Collin's favorite park could become a favorite for other kids to enjoy. Caitlyn said it's the perfect way to honor her son.

"That's all I want is, you know, if I can help one kid or one mom have 10 minutes of just having fun, then that's enough for me," Caitlyn said.

Now the goal is to raise enough money to get Colin's Corner off the ground. Yuba City councilmember Marc Boomgarden said the city is partnering with the Yuba City Parks and Recreation Foundation and asking for donations.

