85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire

The "All American" caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday.

The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water.

After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the river because of lack of funding to get it out. The county put in an emergency request to the State Lands Commission to help pay for the removal, which is approximately $97,000.

“These vessels sometimes that are sinkers, particularly commercial vessels that are very large, those are expensive to get out of the water," said Mary Fricke, spokesperson for the California Office of Spill Prevention & Response. "You can't leave them there, however you'll notice in the Delta there are some.”

The boat is now out of the water. It will be piled on a barge and taken to Vallejo for disposal.

