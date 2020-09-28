Body of boater, missing more than a month on Lake Tahoe, recovered in 1,500+ feet of water

The recovery is the deepest ever recorded in the United States and Canada, the police department said.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The body of a boater missing on Lake Tahoe since early August was finally recovered on Sunday with the help of a nonprofit organization that helps in underwater body recovery.

The search began after a boat, rented by 29-year-old Ryan Normoyle from Ski Run Boat Company on the morning of August 10, washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada that night with no one onboard, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

The police department, along with the Douglas County and Washoe County marine units, responded quickly to search for Normoyle but with no success.

Investigators learned that Normoyle recorded himself jumping off the boat into the lake, but accidentally left the boat slightly in gear. The boat continued to move forward slowly, but still too fast for Normoyle to catch up to it, investigators speculated. Data from Normoyle’s phone gave search crews a general idea of where his body might be located.

After weeks of unsuccessful searches, Normoyle’s family reached out to Keith Cormican from Bruce's Legacy. On September 24, local authorities, in coordination with the nonprofit group, started another search. On September 26, search crews located Normoyle near where GPS coordinates suggested he might be found. His body was under 1,565 feet of water, authorities said.

Technical issues kept rescuers from recovering his body that day, but on Sunday, September 27, the group was successful.

Normoyle’s recovery is the deepest ever recorded in the United States and Canada, the police department said. The previous record was also on Lake Tahoe in 2018 at a depth of 1,062 feet.

No other information has been released about this incident.

