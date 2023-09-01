BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 lineup announced

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins will headline BottleRock 2023 in Napa Valley.

Organizers released the lineup Monday morning featuring other performers such as Sheryl Crow, Bastille, Carly Rae Jepsen and Tove Lo. See the full lineup on BottleRock's website.

BottleRock 2023 is planned for May 26-28, 2023.

How much are BottleRock Tickets?

Ticket prices for BottleRock vary based on which pass you purchase. There are several options including General Admission, VIP, Skydeck by Alle, Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite, the Suites and Platinum by Salesforce.

Learn more about all six options HERE.

Where to buy BottleRock tickets?

Three-day tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10 at noon. They can be bought HERE. Click HERE to sign up for updates.

Where is BottleRock 2023 located?

BottleRock 2023 is being held at the Napa Valley Expo.

Find a full list of frequently asked questions HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: President Biden approves emergency declaration as rain and wind hit the state