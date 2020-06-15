13-year-old boy dies after getting separated from family while swimming along Tuolumne River

The family had been swimming just outside of Waterford when the 13-year-old was separated from his family.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 13-year-old child is dead after getting separated from his family just outside Waterford in Stanislaus County.

Stanislaus County deputies, local police, firefighters, and other officials responded to the 290 block of Hickman Road after getting a report about a missing swimmer.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy from Hayward was separated from his family while swimming. They were swimming about 200-yards near a bridge found along the Tuolumne River just outside Waterford in Stanislaus County.

Firefighters had issues launching their boats for the search and rescue efforts due to low water levels near the shoreline.

Authorities said the young boy was declared dead before the emergency helicopter arrived. Next-of-kin notifications and identification are ongoing and authorities say they won't be releasing any additional details at this time.

