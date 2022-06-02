x
California

2 dead after small plane crashes in Oroville

Cal Fire firefighters, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Credit: Butte County Fire Department
A plane crash in Oroville left two people dead.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people died after a small plane crashed near the Oroville airport on Thursday afternoon.

Cal Fire firefighters from the Butte unit responded to the scene of the crash where two victims were found dead.

According to the Butte County Fire Department, The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in route to assist firefighters in the investigation.

