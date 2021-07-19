3 victims identified in Napa Valley plane crash

The plane crashed in Anguin, into a vinyard in Napa County, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

ANGWIN, Calif. — The three victims in Friday's plane crash in Napa County were identified on Monday.

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the three who were killed in the crash as Robert Nicholas, 73-year-old pilot from Murrieta; Shauna Waite, 37-year-old passenger from Virginia; and 37-year-old James Waite, 37-year-old passenger from Virginia. Nicholas was flying the plane with his daughter, Shauna, and her husband, James, as passengers.

The crash happened on Friday, July 16, when the small airplane crashed into a Napa Valley vineyard. The Napa County Sheriff's Office said the pilot and two passengers were aboard the Beech V35B when it went down in the community of Angwin.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Anyone with information on the plane crash can contact one or both of the agencies.

