Sacramento County man identified as one of 4 killed after plane crash in Northern California

The other victims were from Southern California.

DINSMORE, Calif. — Authorities say the remains of four people were recovered from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed and burned in a wooded area of Northern California.

The single-engine Mooney M20J went down at midday Thursday, July 15, near the Dinsmore Airport in Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were identified as: Henry Punt, age 69, of Los Angeles County; Steve Sanz, age 63, of Orange County; Jacquie Ann Figg, age 56, of San Bernadino County; and Kenneth John Malinowski, age 62, of Sacramento County.

No additional occupants are believed to be outstanding at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Sheriff’s Office credits witnesses and nearby community members with attempting to help the victims and potentially preventing the flames from progressing into a wildfire.

"The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the partnership of local organizations and our community, who continue to answer the call to serve their fellow community members in the greatest time of need," the press release said.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10