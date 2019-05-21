EUREKA, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey says a small part of the Northern California coast was shaken by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake.

The small quake occurred at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday and was centered in the wilderness 13 miles southeast of Eureka.

Several hundred people in Eureka, Arcata, Fortuna and other local communities reported the shaking as light or weak, according to the USGS.

______________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Paradise Prom goers surprised with video message of support from more than 30 celebrities

Melanie Little made prom night even more special for the teenagers of Paradise. Enlisting the help of more than 30 celebrities, she made a video message the students will always remember.