Almond farmer, wife identified as 2 of 4 victims in Colusa County helicopter crash

A PR firm working on behalf of the family identified Bill Vann and his wife, Susie, as the victims of the crash. The Vanns were traveling with two family friends.

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — An almond farmer and his wife were identified as two of the victims in a Sunday helicopter crash in Colusa County.

A public relations firm working on behalf of the family identified Bill Vann and his wife, Susie, as two of the victims of the crash. The Vanns were traveling with two family friends at the time of the crash, according to the PR firm. The other two victims have not yet been identified.

The Robinson R66 helicopter crashed just after 1 p.m. in a remote area of Colusa County near Highway 45 and Reservation Road, according to investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the sheriff’s office.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the sheriff's office are still investigating what caused the crash.

According to the PR firm, the Vann family has been farming in Colusa County since the early 1900s. Bill and Susie Vann were both lifelong residents there. Bill partnered with his brother, Garnett, in 1973 to farm 40 acres of land near their home and their operation grew significantly over the years.

“This accident and the loss of life is such a shock. However, we will continue moving forward as Bill would be the first to tell us to get going and prep for the coming almond harvest,” Garnett said.

Richard Waycott, president and chief executive officer of the Almond Board of California, issued the following statement on the crash:

“On behalf of the Almond Board of California board of directors, staff and the almond growers of California, we mourn the loss of Bill and Susie Vann, and the others who were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. The Vann family is a leader in the California almond business, and they have contributed much over the years to improving the industry’s stature. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all Vann family members.”