K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon

The K9 went past the person that police were trying to arrest and bit a bystander by mistake while the person was leaving the area.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.

Police say they released a K9 because Spencer was not complying and due to the suspicion of a "high-risk felony," but the K9 went past Spencer's car and bit a bystander by mistake while the person was leaving the area.

The bystander was a 19-year-old man from Solano County and he was bitten on both hands. He was checked out at a hospital and released later the same day with minor injuries.

The Solano County man was bitten in the median of the intersection where police say he was asking for money.