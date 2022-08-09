K9 mistakenly bites bystander in American Canyon

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bystander was accidentally bitten by a K9 in American Canyon on Saturday while police tried to arrest another person.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police arrested 48-year-old James Spencer on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive, according to a news release from the American Canyon Police Department.
Police say they released a K9 because Spencer was not complying and due to the suspicion of a "high-risk felony," but the K9 went past Spencer's car and bit a bystander by mistake while the person was leaving the area.
The bystander was a 19-year-old man from Solano County and he was bitten on both hands. He was checked out at a hospital and released later the same day with minor injuries.
The Solano County man was bitten in the median of the intersection where police say he was asking for money.
Watch more on ABC10: Federal student loan forgiveness deadline for public employees looms