Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl taken by father, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued an alert for a missing child believed to have been taken by her father on Sunday out of Kings County.

Brooklyn Aguilar, 3, was last seen on August 2. She is believed to have been taken by her father, 56-year-old Charles Aguilar, just before midnight. She was wearing a rainbow-colored shirt and shorts.

The two are thought to be traveling in a silver 2002 BMW 325 with Arizona license plate number STEVBBY.

Brooklyn is described as being 2’5” tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Charles is described as being 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. A clothing description was not available for him.

Photos of Brooklyn and Charles have been released by CHP.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

