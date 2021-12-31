California National Guard task force assisting in storm recovery

The state national guard's Rattlesnake Task Force is assigned to help Cal Fire clear downed trees and power lines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with California's National Guard Rattlesnake Task Force are now joining the recovery efforts happening in the Sierra following severe winter storms which dumped feet of snow.

The state's National Guard wrote in a Facebook post Friday that their Rattlesnake Task Force is assigned to Cal Fire and is now helping both Cal Fire and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services with their work in the Sierra.

The crew has been removing uprooted trees, clearing roads for traffic. Trees, snow, and debris blocking roads has prevented some supplies from reaching the hardest-hit communities, many of which remain without power.

The Rattlesnake Task Force's main work year-round focuses on preventing wildland fires.

