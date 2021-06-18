Cal Fire truck crashes on the way to Placer County fire

According to Mary Eldrige from Cal Fire, several trucks were responding to fire when the truck crashed on Mount Vernon Road.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A photo on Facebook shows a Cal Fire truck upside down on the side of a roadway following a crash Thursday evening.

Eldrige said an unknown number of firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital following the crash. There is no word on their current condition.

The fire truck was removed and taken to a Cal Fire facility for an investigation into the crash.

A post on Facebook shows the fire engine overturned on the side of the road. ABC10 has not been able to verify the information the author wrote in the post.