Capitol Corridor's Reno and South Lake Tahoe connecting bus services suspended Dec. 24 and 25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Due to severe weather conditions expected in the Sierra over the weekend, the Capitol Corridor's connecting bus services between Auburn and Reno and between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe/Stateline have been suspended for Dec. 24 and 25.

The Capitol Corridor will be contacting passengers already booked for those days.

Although they anticipate resuming service on Sunday, Dec. 26, the Capitol Corridor will be closely monitoring weather conditions over the holiday weekend and will provide an update Saturday evening as to whether or not Sunday service needs to be canceled.

For updates about current road conditions and chain requirements, you can view the Caltrans’ “QuickMap." For further information, please call the El Dorado Transit at (530) 642-5383 or visit Capitol Corridor's website.

