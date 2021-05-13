Digital map of California Coastal Trail unveiled

A digital map showing existing sections of the California Coastal Trail has been released by the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy.

Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth says there are currently 875 miles of trail and now that people can finally see exactly where they are it's hoped that the gaps can be bridged. Planning of the California Coastal Trail has been underway since 1975 and it's hoped that eventually it will allow people to traverse the length of the state's 1,230-mile-long coast.

The trail is a network of footpaths, sidewalks, bicycle paths rather than a single pathway.

Click HERE to access the map.

Thank you for your interest and participation in the work of the California Coastal Commission! pic.twitter.com/KzC41zIxoS — The California Coast (@TheCACoast) May 3, 2021

“What a milestone,” Coastal Commission Executive Director Jack Ainsworth said in a press release. “There are currently 875 miles of trail and now we can finally see exactly where they are, so we can eventually bridge those gaps and finish the trail.”

