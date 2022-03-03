Drought conditions worsen for California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The latest numbers for the Drought Monitor Index were released Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, and drought conditions have worsened for the State of California. The biggest changes were noted in Southern California.
Last week:
- Extreme Drought conditions were in effect for 7%.
- Severe Drought conditions were in effect for 69%.
This week:
- Extreme Drought conditions are now in effect for 13%.
- Severe Drought conditions are now in effect for 87%.
Essentially the takeaway:
- This is the longest modern dry winter dry spell.
- 54 days on no rainfall for Sacramento.
- We had a promising early-season snowpack.
- “Flatlining” during January & February.
- Snowpack near 15” water equivalency.
- No change since early January.
