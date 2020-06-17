Evacuations ordered after Nelson Fire flares up west of Oroville

Residents living in an area from 18th Street to Highway 70 and from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue are ordered to evacuate.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Butte County residents are being ordered to evacuate after a grass fire ignited near Thermalito on Wednesday afternoon.

Acording to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, residents living in an area from 18th Street to Highway 70 and from Nelson Avenue to Grand Avenue are ordered to evacuate, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire, called the Nelson Fire, has not yet been determined.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for 14 counties including all Northern California valleys starting Tuesday at 11 p.m. and running until at least 1 p.m. on Thursday unless fire conditions continue.

The Red Cross has setup a temporary evacuation center at Nelson Ball Field, 2280 5th St. in Oroville. Coronavirus screening and PPE equipment will be made available at the evacuation center.

Read more from ABC10

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.