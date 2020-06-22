California city of Fort Bragg to consider name change

The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is debating Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot.

FORT BRAGG, Calif. — A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city's name.

The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is debating Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot.

Fort Bragg is named after Braxton Bragg. Supporters of a name change say the name honors a racist who has nothing to do with Northern California.

Opponents say a name change would be costly and is unnecessary.

Monuments to Confederate leaders are coming down as people protest police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

For more information, click HERE.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: