Gov. Newsom to discuss legislative action to curb gun control

The governor plans to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newson, along with members of the California Legislature, plan to address ways the state can curb gun control.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, Newsom will be joined by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) to "announce efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence."

The press conference comes on the heels of the most recent mass shooting in the United States. In Texas, an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers killed him. Since 1999, 169 people have died in 14 mass shootings that happened at U.S. schools and colleges.

ABC10 will live stream the governor's press conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. PST.

