Gov. Newsom picks Dodger Stadium for State of State address

The California Governor said Monday that he plans to use the speech to highlight the quiet heroes of the pandemic.

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium has been transformed into one of the country's largest coronavirus vaccination sites. A spokesperson for Newsom said the governor chose the site because it embodies California’s spirit of service. Newsom is scheduled to deliver his third State of the State address Tuesday.

Newsom said Monday that he plans to use the speech to highlight the quiet heroes of the pandemic. The first-term governor has spent weeks laying the groundwork for an upbeat State of the State aimed at nearly 40 million people exhausted by a year of coronavirus restrictions.

Newsom will also likely focus his remarks on his recent work with the state Legislature to pass a $7.6 billion state stimulus package and a $6.6 billion plan aimed at pushing school districts to resume in-person classes by the end of March.

Governor Newsom delivers his State of the State at @Dodgers Stadium tomorrow, a location that marks what we've lost.



The address comes as the state expects to near 55k Californians who've passed from #COVID19 – nearly the same number of empty seats in the stadium. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 9, 2021

It comes as the Democratic governor faces a likely recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic. The deadline nears for organizers of a recall campaign against him to finish submitting signatures. They say they've received more than the 1.5 million needed to force a vote likely later this year on whether Newsom should keep his job.

That makes Tuesday's speech critical to keeping voters on his side.

The State of the State address is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: