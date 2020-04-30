Governor Newsom to order all California beaches and state parks closed, police memo says

The expected announcement to come after thousands flocked to Southern California beaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday.

The governor is expected to make the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The news comes after a memo was sent to police chiefs around the state to give them time to plan ahead of the governor’s expected announcement.

Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to the group's members Wednesday evening, so they have time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.

The order comes as some communities reopened their beaches and pressure builds to cautiously begin easing stay-at-home restrictions that have throttled the state's economy and kept millions at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Last weekend dozens of boats were out at Discovery Park on the Sacramento River and officials at Folsom Lake Recreation Area closed the parking lot to keep people from other areas from coming in.

However, it was the nearly 80,000 people who flocked to Newport Beach and thousands more at Southern California beaches that caught the governor’s attention this weekend.

“The images down in Orange County and Ventura County on our beaches - those images are an example of what not to do,” Newsom said Monday at a press conference.

Many state parks are already closed, and a lot of communities have closed their beaches.

