3 hikers rescued by helicopter after being injured by falling boulder on Table Mountain

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Three hikers had to be rescued by helicopter after being injured by a falling boulder on Table Mountain in Tuolumne County on Saturday.

According to the Tuolumne County Fire Department, emergency crews were called out to the Grotto after learning about the injured hikers. The Grotto is a popular climbing spot on Table Mountain just to the northeast of Jamestown, Calif.

Because of the rough terrain in the area and the seriousness of the injuries, crews opted to use one of Cal Fire’s new FireHawk S70i choppers to perform the rescue. Officials say the operation went off without a hitch and all three hikers were successfully hoisted off the mountain and back to a safe location to be transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Two of the hikers suffered moderate injuries from the falling boulder and a third hiker suffered more serious injuries, authorities said. The identities of the hikers have not been released.

