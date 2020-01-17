CALIFORNIA, USA — A federal judge is indefinitely blocking a new California labor law from applying to more than 70,000 independent truckers. He said Thursday that it is preempted by federal rules on interstate commerce.

The state law that took effect this month makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

But the judge quipped that California has run off the road when it comes to independent truckers. He granted the California Trucking Association a preliminary injunction.

The state attorney general's office says it will continue to defend the law.

