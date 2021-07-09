Wildlife officials say they’ve killed the Montana grizzly bear that pulled California woman from tent, killing her

The Powell County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Leah Davis Lokan, 65 of Chico.

CHICO, Calif. — Wildlife officials say they’ve shot, killed Montana grizzly bear that pulled California woman from tent, killing her.

The Powell County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Leah Davis Lokan, 65 of Chico.

Lokan was described as an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who had looked forward to the mountain biking trip. She and her party were camped by the town's post office early Tuesday when she was attacked. Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and was aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim's camping area a couple of times before the fatal mauling. Investigators said the bear entered Ovando the prior morning and encountered Lokan and another couple sleeping in their tents. Authorities said the bear woke up the campers before running away, and that the campers removed food from their tents, secured it in another area designated for food storage, and went back to sleep.

A short time later, deputies said two people in the nearby tent were woken up by sounds of the attack and used bear spray.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10