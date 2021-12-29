x
Nevada governor declaring emergency due to Tahoe-area storms

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling on mountain highways to turn around and go back down.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada. 

A statement released Tuesday night by Sisolak’s office said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling on mountain highways to turn around and return to lower elevations until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use. 

According to the statement, turning vehicles around ""will prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services.”

Read the full AP story here.

Watch: Cars begin hydroplaning as rain hits Roseville streets | Storm Watch

