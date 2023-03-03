New Northern California cruise spotted on Sacramento, San Joaquin Rivers

The 8-day cruise includes stops in Sacramento, Stockton and Napa.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A new cruise ship taking travelers on an 8-day tour through the rivers and bays of Northern California was spotted in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta for the first time Thursday.

For Jodi Van Loben Sels, who has lived in Walnut Grove for more than a decade, seeing the white, five-story ship, dubbed the "American Jazz" came as a shock.

She captured video of the American Cruise Lines ship as it passed through the Walnut Grove Bridge along the Sacramento River Thursday.

"My husband is a 5th generation farmer and has never seen a cruise ship of that size in Walnut Grove," said Van Loben Sels.

Daneen Santos also spotted the ship Thursday while at work at Rio Vista restaurant, The Point, along the Sacramento River.

"I've lived on the delta my whole life, 41 years, and never seen a cruise ship go by," said Santos.

The cruise, first announced in August, leaves San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The trip takes passengers through the San Francisco and San Pablo Bays and along the Napa, Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers.

As many as 180 guests are allowed on the cruise ship, which contains 99 rooms and six common areas.

Fairs range from $5,390 to $6,300 per round-trip. The next cruise is slated to set sail Mar. 10.

