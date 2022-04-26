Northern California skier dies following incident at Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe said in a statement that it appears, "the man, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered head trauma."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A 25-year-old skier died following an incident at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday.

According to a statement from Palisades Tahoe, "preliminary findings show that the man, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered head trauma."

Palisades Tahoe said that, just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ski Patrol responded to a guest report of an injured skier. Following up on the report, they found the skier off the closed Sunnyside trail.

The skier was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Nevada County Sherriff's Office Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg identified the man as Kyle Moffat, 25 of San Francisco.

Watch: